OGDENSBURG — City Manager Stephen P. Jellie has issued an order that will temporarily suspend the police department’s investigation unit and put two detectives back on the road as patrols.
On Tuesday, the Police Supervisory Unit and Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association unions issued a news release stating that both unions were notified that Mr. Jellie instructed Police Chief Mark T. Kearns to temporarily suspend all operations of the investigation unit.
The release stated that as of Oct. 3, all detectives will be reassigned to road patrol duties and “will not be able to solely focus on narcotics investigations or major crimes.”
The order will move two detectives back to patrol.
“The unions would like the public to have patience as cases that would normally be worked on by detectives will now be passed on to the road patrol case load,” the release said. “Officers may have to request assistance from outside agencies which may delay the completion of investigations. As always, the unions hope to work with the city councilors and city manager to come to an agreement for a better solution to manpower issues.”
The release was signed by PSU President Matthew Erwin, PSU Vice President Timothy Murray, PBA President Charles Shaver and PBA Vice President Danielle Pryce.
In May, Mr. Jellie instructed Chief Kearns to move the narcotics detective back to patrol. Mr. Jellie’s reasoning then, according to the union, was so that the night shift staffing could be increased to three patrol officers for officer safety.
The union however, did not agree with Mr. Jellie’s directive, stating that “reassigning the Narcotic Detective to patrol only puts officers and citizens in more danger.”
There are currently two officers on patrol at night and 19 total police officer positions budgeted for the department in 2022, including the police chief and lieutenant, four sergeants and 13 police officers, two of whom are detectives.
