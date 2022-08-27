OGDENSBURG — The city of Ogdensburg has been selected by the International City/County Managers Association to be featured at the association’s annual conference.
During Monday night’s City Council meeting, City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said the association wants to spotlight the city.
“They approached us about 45 days ago,” Mr. Jellie said. “They identified us as a city they wanted to spotlight during their annual conference coming up in September.”
According to Mr. Jellie, the association looks for cities in the area of innovation, reducing tax burdens, and how the city has managed the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We did not solicit this; this came to us strictly as an inquiry,” Mr. Jellie said. “We responded with some information and we have been selected by that organization to have a significant filming and interviews with city officials, business leaders, and other local community leaders and residents.”
Every year, the association chooses three to four communities to spotlight for the annual conference.
Mr. Jellie noted that there are contracts and costs associated with the project that would be discussed during the executive session of the meeting.
“I think this would be good for us and would draw some attention to the city in a number of ways,” Mr. Jellie said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(1) comment
The only comment for posting that comes to mind is "!?!?!?".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.