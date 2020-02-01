OGDENSBURG — A visit to Ogdensburg.org opens up a web page that looks quite different than it did just a few weeks ago.
Ogdensburg.org, the official website of the city of Ogdensburg, has been redesigned.
“It’s a complete overhaul,” City Manager Sarah Purdy said. “It is much more up to date than the previous version.”
Orchestrating the overhaul of the web site was one of the last projects completed by Ms. Purdy’s former administrative assistant Coralee Barrett. Ms. Barrett left city employ for another opportunity shortly after the new year.
The website opens on a splash page featuring a large photo of the Oswegatchie River and the Maple City Trail. It contains drop down menus to find city departments, information for businesses and residents, connections for city services and a link for tourist information.
Scrolling down reveals event links, a calendar, news and announcements. “It is all the same information,” Ms. Purdy said. “It’s now a more current and user-friendly mode.”
The site also allows for online bill paying, has a staff directory and a link to the city code in PDF format.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.