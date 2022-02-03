OGDENSBURG — The city will submit an application to the state Appellate Division in Albany to reverse a lower court’s ruling in favor of the union representing Ogdensburg’s firefighters that allowed for arbitration over alleged violations of minimum staffing provided in the parties’ six-year contract.
In January before the state Appellate Division, Third Department, the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799 successfully appealed a March 19, 2021, ruling in St. Lawrence County by state Supreme Court Judge Mary M. Farley that had granted the city a permanent stay of arbitration after the union filed grievances over alleged violations in its collective bargaining agreement. The CBA says that department staffing levels cannot go below 24 firefighters.
“The parties plainly agreed to arbitrate matters such as this, as article 22 of the CBA clearly contemplates arbitration of grievances. Supreme Court therefore erred in staying arbitration here. In view of our decision, respondent’s remaining contentions are academic,” stated the January appeals court ruling, which was unanimous.
The city will now file an application to have the case heard before the Appellate Division once again, according to City Manager and Fire Chief Stephen P. Jellie, and he feels that the city’s case has merit.
“The City of Ogdensburg will make application to the NYS Court of Appeals to hear this matter. With a very detailed and affirmative state Supreme Court decision in hand, the city believes the Appellate Court, 3rd Department ruled contrary to their own case law in what appears to be a politically influenced decision that ignores even the simplest of facts, such as the contract clause in question never mentions the word ‘safety’ yet the court still determined a safety clause exists due to the nature of the work,” Mr. Jellie said in a statement. “This logic might have merit if the contract didn’t otherwise have a pay bonus clause, titled hazard pay, that doesn’t apply to the number of firefighters on duty on any given day but rather the number of firefighters the city has employed overall on a particular work group.”
Mr. Jellie said the appeals court stated that nothing in the contract can prohibit the city from abolishing positions and that the only matter that continues to stand out is the matter of “daily minimum staffing.” He said the city agrees that four personnel on duty is more efficient than three and that “firefighter safety and protection of the residents is paramount, to all parties.”
“What this matter has always been about is the city having the financial resources to maintain and sustain the service with the previous staffing levels without jeopardizing or reducing to ineffective levels the other city departments and programs as has been the case for many years of financial decline,” Mr. Jellie said.
Local 1799 President Jason T. Bouchard said his union “finds the decision by the city to appeal this unanimous ruling, as a blatantly hypocritical waste of taxpayer money, in an effort to break our legally binding contract, and continue to undermine public safety in Ogdensburg.”
“Hypocritical in that not only was our union publicly shamed by the city manager for appealing ourselves; he has since relentlessly blasted county officials for beginning the appeal process in their (separate) lawsuit with the city,” Mr. Bouchard said. “Is this defiance of a united ruling by five honorable judges in Albany any less of what the city manager labeled, a blatant waste of taxpayer funds? We think not.”
Mr. Bouchard concluded by saying that the union “can summarize our feelings on this choice to appeal by slightly altering a recent news attack statement on the county for their decision to begin the appeal process from our city manager.”
“Shameless abuse of power and waste of taxpayer funds will continue to be forced upon all the taxpayers of Ogdensburg by City Manager Stephen Jellie and the Majority Ogdensburg City Council if such irresponsible appeal action is taken,” Mr. Bouchard said.
