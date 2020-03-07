OGDENSBURG — City Council will consider a proposal to free up money to hire summer help for the Parks and Recreation Department and the Department of Public Works.
The money was frozen in January when councilors voted to suspend any new hires in the 2020 budget.
The resolution councilors will consider states that recruiting for the positions needs to start soon.
Parks and Rec needs to hire lawn maintenance staff, lifeguards and coaches to keep parks in good order and staff summer youth programs.
The budget for the summer hires allocates $140,189, offset by $58,900 in revenue, for a net layout of $81,289.
The DPW is looking to hire six summer workers for maintenance work that will allow full-time workers to concentrate on roadwork, tree trimming, sidewalk repair and other duties. City Council meets at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.