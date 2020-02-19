OGDENSBURG — Transferring dispatch responsibilities from the Ogdensburg Police Department to St. Lawrence County dispatchers was one of the recommendations made by the New York State Financial Review Board.
While the Ogdensburg City Manager’s office has begun to look into the possibility, one of the components of that arrangement is going to happen regardless of who handles emergency phone calls in the future.
“We are switching over to the county’s computer aided dispatch system,” City Manager Sarah Purdy said. “That improves the technological communications and puts us all on the same computer software for 911.”
The dispatch systems in the village police departments in Canton, Potsdam and Massena will also be making the shift, Ms. Purdy said.
Once the switch is made, Ms. Purdy said, each municipality will be able to analyze its 911 usage using the same system.
“It’s extremely helpful when you are trying to figure out whether there are any efficiencies to be gained in consolidation,” Ms. Purdy said.
Once the city has converted to the county’s system, however, there will not be any way to transfer the city’s old data to the new system. Any analysis of that data to determine the desirability of shifting dispatch duties to the county will need to be done separately.
Before a consolidation decision is made, the county will want to know about call patterns, volume of calls, parts of the day, days of the week and types of calls, Ms. Purdy said.
The city is talking with the Development Authority of the North Country to do a study of the city’s 911 data and determine what kind of load it would put on the county system. Then the city and county would need to negotiate terms of the switch.
Also to consider, Ms. Purdy said, are other duties that dispatchers have in Ogdensburg. Dispatchers man the front desk at the police department handling people who walk in with complaints, or reports, or in need of assistance. The dispatchers are also responsible for watching people being held in the city lockup.
New bail reform laws might lighten the lockup load in the city, Ms. Purdy said, but still needs to be considered.
