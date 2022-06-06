OGDENSBURG — Charges are pending against a suspect following a Sunday night stabbing at Gateway Apartments on Ford Street Extension.
Ogdensburg Police Chief Mark T. Kearns said that a person was treated at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, and released after being stabbed several times.
Charges are pending against the suspect, and further details will be released, according to Chief Kearns.
City police along with state police, U.S. Border Patrol and state Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers were at the scene looking for the knife Monday afternoon.
