City’s preliminary budget tabled

Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The city of Ogdensburg’s 2023 preliminary budget was presented to City Council at a special meeting Tuesday night and its city manager presented three courses of action to combat a $3.5 million deficit, one being to eliminate its police department.

Leading up to the presentation of the preliminary budget, a main concern between council members and the city manager has been the $3.5 million deficit in the city’s projected revenue and expenses. The total budget would be $11,941,377, $3,867,285 less than the 2022 budget.

