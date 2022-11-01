City’s preliminary budget tabled

OGDENSBURG — The city of Ogdensburg’s 2023 preliminary budget was presented to City Council at a special meeting Tuesday night and its city manager presented three courses of action to combat a $3.5 million deficit, one being to eliminate its police department.
Leading up to the presentation of the preliminary budget, a main concern between council members and the city manager has been the $3.5 million deficit in the city’s projected revenue and expenses. The total budget would be $11,941,377, $3,867,285 less than the 2022 budget.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie suggested three options to align the city’s expenditures within the projected revenue for 2023 and future years. The first option would be total elimination of the police department.
“You can’t discount, as we’re talking about these numbers, that there are people involved here, but you also can’t continue to let that be the driving force behind funding positions that you can’t afford,” said Mr. Jellie. “You’re not doing anybody any favors, you’re not helping your neighbors, you’re not doing good for anybody. We hired a police officer midway through the year who will never see a day on the Ogdensburg streets. The numbers told us that, you all knew that, but you did it anyways.”
According to Mr. Jellie, this option “is the most efficient and would require the least reductions of other city staff and services, without raising property taxes.”
“The 2023 budget is nothing but devastating to city services,” said Mr. Jellie. “There is no other word to describe it. It will not matter what council does, what decision you make. There will be deep impacts to city staff and city services.”
The budget, however, was prepared with the second option, an equal reduction of staff in police, fire, and Department of Public Works. A total of 9.5 positions at the police department, another five from the fire department, 10 from DPW and from City Hall would be eliminated in the proposed budget if passed Tuesday night. Total positions in the city would go from 96 to 69.5.
“Course of action number two is much less efficient and requires equal staffing and program reductions across all city departments, without raising property taxes,” the budget stated. “Every service in the city will be impacted negatively and the prospect of revival for the city will be diminished significantly.”
This option would align the city’s expenditures within the projected revenue for 2023 and future years but 27 positions within the police, fire, and DPW would be cut.
“Well, I do think we were always coming to this day,” said Mr. Jellie. “I think the advice that council has received for the last six or seven years from various entities has told you that our workforce was not sustainable above a level between 55 and 70 people. We’ve been trying to maintain between 100 and 120.”
It would also include a 0% property tax increase, a 26.5% decrease in sales tax revenue, a 36% reduction in debt existing before 2022, a 46% constitutional tax limit with exclusions and a 79% constitutional tax limit without exclusions, and would maintain a solid fund balance.
“There are no capital reserves in any of our funds, there are no equipment funds, there are no capital purchase funds, the fund balance is the only place that the city has any contingency for any emergencies or unforeseen circumstances,” said Mr. Jellie. “In order to not give the appearance that we’re trying to weigh this budget down and the deficit down, there are no capital improvements in this budget.”
“This isn’t about wanting more people, this isn’t about needing more people. People provide service and labor to city functions,” said Mr. Jellie. “This is about what the city can afford. You’ll see here where a significant amount of our money goes, 28% to salaries, another 20% to benefits, and the numbers are growing. The size of the workforce is not affordable.”
During the presentation, Mr. Jellie also made the recommendation to make the city into a town.
“While I understand the pride reasons for not doing it, I also think the council needs to understand the implications and how it could benefit the city by not having the responsibilities of being a city and still being able to govern itself as a town,” said Mr. Jellie.
The third option suggested by Mr. Jellie would require a tax increase and is the lesser equal reduction of staff in police, fire, and DPW.
Mr. Jellie stated in the budget that it “is the least efficient and continues the avoidance of financial reality and guarantees further annual staffing reductions as overall expenses continue to exceed revenue projections.”
The council voted to table the preliminary budget, with Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly and Councilor Michael B. Powers against it and Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy, Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle, Councilor William B. Dillabough, and Deputy Mayor Steven M. Fisher voting for it.
Their next council meeting is Nov. 14. The council is required under its charter to adopt a preliminary budget by Nov. 15.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.