City-wide garage sales set for Memorial Day weekend

OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their annual city-wide garage sale at the end of May to kick off the summer season.
This year, the city-garage sales will take place on Memorial Day weekend from Friday, May 27 until Sunday, May 29.
“It’s all through the city,” said Ogdensburg Area Chamber Manager Laura J. Pearson. “I usually get about 60 people signed up in my directory and I usually sell over 100 directories to the public. There’s also people who have garage sales that don’t put an ad in the directory because they know people will be out shopping the garage sales anyways.”
Although city residents do not have to sign-up to participate in the garage sales, if they chose to do so, an advertisement is placed in the garage sale directory.
“I have a form people can fill out,” said Pearson. “They include their name, phone number, address, what days and times they will be selling things, and what types of things they will be selling. I leave their name and phone number out of the directory but I include everything else.”
To get an advertisement in the directory, the cost is $5 and can be done so by visiting www.ogdensburgny.com or contacting the chamber at (315) 393-3620 or by email at chamber@gisco.net.
“It is $3 to purchase a directory and all the proceeds go towards the chamber so it’s like a mini-fundraiser,” said Pearson. “The deadline to put an ad in the directory is Wednesday, May 18.”
Directories will be available for purchase after Wednesday, May 25 at the chamber office, located at 318 Ford Street in Ogdensburg or at Kimro’s Medicine Place, located at 511 State St. in Ogdensburg.
“It’s a great way to declutter your house, it’s a great way to recycle things, it’s a great way for people to make extra money, it’s a great way to expand what they need in their house,” said Pearson. “It’s also a lot of fun. We even get Canadian visitors. I’m hoping since the border is open we’ll get back our Canadian visitors. It also promotes Ogdensburg and brings people into the city.”
If people are shopping in town then they’re stopping at restaurants to grab lunch somewhere or maybe go to another local shop while they’re already in Ogdensburg, according to Pearson.
“It’s just a cool way to kick off Memorial Day weekend and it’s an Ogdensburg tradition,” she said.
