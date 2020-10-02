POTSDAM — Jayshree Seth MS, PhD, ChE, Corporate Scientist 3M’s Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Division and Chief Science Advocate for 3M Company, headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, has won The Society of Women Engineers Achievement Award for her impact on SWE and the engineering profession. She will accept the award at its annual conference, held virtually this November. The Achievement Award is the highest award that SWE gives and is presented annually to a person who has made significant and progressive technical contributions.
Dr. Seth is being recognized for “visionary, sustainability-focused contributions to adhesives, release, and fastener technologies; for creating, championing, and teaching new methodologies for product and technology development; and for deeply influential STEM advocacy.”
“I’m thrilled to accept this award on behalf of 3M and the many women scientists and engineers the company has encouraged to help make a difference in the world, and for the young girls who will follow behind us to continue the job we have begun!” said Seth in a press release from the college. “For the last 27 years, I have collaborated with others in the company to help improve lives, and I’m so humbled that through this award, more people will see the greater good we strive to contribute to as a company.”
For more than six decades, SWE has given women engineers a unique place and voice within the engineering industry. The award recognizes Seth’s ongoing dedication to that mission and her work in the field.
Seth holds 68 patents and was named 3M’s first-ever chief science advocate in 2018. She has served on 3M’s CEO Inclusion Council and chaired 3M’s Asian and Asian-American employee resource network A3CTION in 2019. She currently serves on the A3CTION Advisory Board and Technical Women Leadership Forum Steering Committee. She has received several external awards and numerous 3M individual and team excellence awards, including 17 intrapreneurial grants. In 2019, Seth was the fourth woman and first woman engineer inducted into the 3M Carlton Society. She also serves on the Clarkson University Engineering Advisory Council.
Seth holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from NIT, Trichy, India, and an M.S. and Ph.D. in chemical engineering from Clarkson University, and has more than fifteen journal publications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.