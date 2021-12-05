POTSDAM — Clarkson University has announced its spring 2022 St. Lawrence County EMT course schedule.
Becoming an emergency medical technician can open the door for multiple opportunities, both volunteer and career.
EMT classes start in January. basic original and refresher courses will be held at Clarkson Hall in Potsdam. EMT classes begin Jan. 17. A COVID vaccine is required for on-campus courses and masks are required. The basic refresher written challenge will be held Jan. 12, and the practical challenge will be held Jan. 15.
EMT basic original and refresher courses will also be held at the Gouverneur Rescue department beginning Jan. 20. The refresher written challenge for this course will take place on Jan. 13, with the practical challenge to be held Jan.15.
The cost for the basic original course is $700 and the cost for the refresher course is $335. Certified agencies can submit for New York state reimbursement upon the student’s successful receipt of NYS EMT certification.
To register for a course, visit connect.clarkson.edu/register/badge_course.
