POTSDAM — Clarkson University has canceled this year’s on-site commencement for its Potsdam campus, with no formal decision yet made for its Capital Region Campus ceremony, scheduled for June.
Updated information from area universities continues to be released as confirmed cases of COVID-19 rise in the north country: 42 cases in St. Lawrence County, 16 in Jefferson County and 3 in Lewis County as of Thursday afternoon.
Clarkson administrators are now beginning to survey university seniors, graduate students completing degrees and participants in the Clarkson School early college program about how best to celebrate milestones.
Based on survey results, the university will explore several options, including postponement to a later date, joining future ceremonies and incorporating recognition and traditional commencement weekend activities into future events.
Transcripts are expected to be completed on a normal schedule and be distributed electronically after all grades have been submitted.
The Clarkson Board of Trustees voted in mid-March to extend the university’s line of credit as a supportive measure for a future “stable financial picture,” President Anthony G. Collins told the Clarkson community in a video announcement Monday.
Hiring procedures will also be adjusted as an expense measure, with staff hiring paused, except for “critical positions,” like mental health counselors, Mr. Collins said.
He added that the university will honor faculty positions that have already been offered, and offers will be made in faculty searches that are already underway. Whether the university will start new faculty searches, Mr. Collins said, will be evaluated in the coming months.
Students and families on March 27 were notified that Clarkson will be calculating partial room and board refunds or credits for returning students.
“As student financial aid packages vary by individual and family circumstances, there is not one baseline answer as to how refunds or credits can be calculated,” the university said in a statement.
After receiving an email from a family that wished to decline a refund, Mr. Collins described the message as “a wonderful gesture.”
Clarkson refunds and credits are expected to be partly funded by the $14 billion Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, which is part of the federal government’s $2 trillion stimulus package approved by Congress and the president last week.
The American Council on Education, of which Clarkson has been a member for nearly 80 years, along with more than 70 other higher education associations submitted a unified proposal to Congress on March 20, outlining emergency funding priorities, which involve requesting relief for students, technology funding for distance learning and access to zero-interest loans for institutions.
ACE and a dozen other associations asked Congress for about $50 billion in federal assistance for higher education institutions prior to the passage of the stimulus package, and ACE President Ted Mitchell described the $14 billion in funding as “woefully inadequate.”
Mr. Collins has expressed some positivity about Clarkson admissions, announcing this week that more than 600 prospective fall students have been in contact with admissions, students and faculty members.
Though all admissions visits and campus open houses have been canceled for the remainder of the semester, virtual tours and videos are available on Clarkson’s website.
