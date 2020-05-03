POTSDAM — A recent New York State-issued directive that says that all people in the state must wear masks or face coverings in public whenever social distancing is not possible led to the need for masks for Clarkson essential workers and the students who remain on campus.
Around 30 Clarkson employees, students, and volunteers got out their sewing machines and answered the call. Pattie Lane who works in Clarkson’s Marketing and External Relations Dept. spearheaded the efforts and says her team of volunteers from around the Clarkson community
made over 275 masks for those on campus.
Volunteers included: faculty and staff, spouses of faculty and staff, two grandmothers of Clarkson first-year students, retired staff members, and several members of a local quilt guild.
