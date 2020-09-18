POTSDAM — Clean Transportation: the Adirondack ON-RAMP, a virtual summit hosted by the Adirondack North Country Association, Sept. 29 through Oct. 5. will explore transportation in the Adirondacks.
ON-RAMP will gather organizers of the 2023 World University Games, based in Lake Placid, with community stakeholders, policymakers, financial institutions and others with the goal of ensuring a low-carbon transportation system for the Games and beyond. Participants will work together to develop an EV (electric vehicle) implementation roadmap for the region, informed by the goals of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) and other State programs.
As part of the event, which includes seven virtual sessions over five days, a team from Clarkson University’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Institute for a Sustainable Environment will lead two discussions focusing on transportation challenges the community faces, and the solutions they envision. These sessions will go beyond low-carbon solutions and seek to learn more about the overall transportation tableau for this critical region of the State.
The group wants to hear from everyone, including those community members who might have felt left out of the conversation in the past. What transportation issues do you face? What challenges? What visions do you have for the future of transportation? Attend one of the two free sessions and let your voice be heard.
The two public sessions are free and open to the public. They will be held Sept. 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 pm, and Oct. 2, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Visit adirondack.org/CleanTransportationSummit for more information and to register.
