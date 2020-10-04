POTSDAM — Clarkson University’s COVID-19 research will be the subject of several presentations at the 38th annual American Association for Aerosol Research Conference being held virtually next week.
Several Clarkson faculty members, post-doctoral students, and graduate students from the Wallace E. Coulter School of Engineering will be presenting their research on that topic and others over the course of the conference.
Andrea Ferro, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Associate Director for Research in the Institute for a Sustainable Environment, is the president of the American Association for Aerosol Research and will deliver opening remarks and moderate a Plenary session.
Ferro, Byron Erath, Goodarz Ahmadi, Shantanu Sur, and Suresh Dhaniyala have seen their COVID-19 research go viral globally after their work on the aerosol transmission of the virus was published in The Conversation.
The conference will include a free plenary session at 10 am on Monday, October 5, 2020, on “The Role of Aerosols in the Transmission of COVID-19” by Dr. Linsey Marr and “Aerosols and Masks: Building bridges from aerosols science to clinical infectious disease practice” by Dr. Ronald Milton. Both scientists have been regularly quoted in the media as premier experts. For more information, and to register for the plenary session, go https://www.aaar.org/2020/plenary-sessions/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.