POTSDAM — Strong performances by multiple programs have led to Clarkson University once again being featured prominently in the 2022 edition of Best Graduate Schools by U.S. News & World Report.
Notably, Clarkson’s overall graduate engineering program jumped up nearly 20 spots from 2021 and is now ranked in the nation’s top 125. Civil and environmental engineering discipline-specific rankings were in the top 100 and top 50, respectively.
U.S. News & World Report, in its 2022 edition of the rankings “assesses multiple types of graduate programs, including the six disciplines with some of the largest enrollments: business, law, medicine, nursing, engineering and education.”
Information collected within the six major disciplines assesses how well universities prepare students for their professions, as well as the career or academic outcomes of its graduates, according to the publication.
“These rankings reflect Clarkson’s excellence across our graduate programs, further evidence of the strength of our faculty and students, and the impact of our research and our graduates” Provost Robyn Hannigan said in a prepared statement from the college.
Clarkson’s full-time MBA program once again is ranked in the top 125 in the nation. Now, all three MBA programs offered within the Reh School of Business (Fulltime, Online, and Healthcare Management) have been recognized as among the strongest in the nation.
