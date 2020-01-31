POTSDAM — Clarkson University has made a leap in its effort to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 through a partnership with Brookfield Renewable, powering the campus by 100 percent renewable electricity.
Clarkson set the 2025 goal in 2017, University Director of the Institute for a Sustainable Environment Susan Powers said.
“This is something we had been working on for years but we didn’t want to get to the point of setting a date for a goal until we had some confidence where we were heading,” she said. “We were sort of working on a 10-year time line to really make things happen and when you are on a short time line, it really makes a difference on how you plan.”
Through the partnership, Clarkson University will purchase over half of its electricity needs from Brookfield Renewable. All of the power needs of Clarkson’s Potsdam campus are met with renewable electricity.
“Brookfield Renewable is pleased to partner with Clarkson University to provide clean, reliable, renewable power that supports the local economy,” said Brookfield Renewable Brookfield Renewable Vice President Marco Talamo said in a news release announcing the partnership. “Thanks to our abundant in-state supply of hydro power, we’re ideally positioned to provide solutions for customers like Clarkson University that seek to achieve ambitious renewable energy goals.”
Students conducting engineering research and in an applied math class contributed to the analysis of Clarkson’s power demand and options for changing the school’s electricity supplier, Ms. Powers said. “Our biggest emissions are from our electricity and our natural gas use. It is easier to buy renewable from electricity, so that is what we have been working on.”
Clarkson was already receiving two megawatts of electricity from the 12-acre solar field it installed on property the university owns at the Potsdam Airport, which provides a little more than 10 percent of the campus’s total annual electric energy demand. The school also buys electricity from the village’s West Hydro Plant at a rate higher than the village would get if it was excess and it just went back to National Grid, in remote net metering plan, as well as getting hydro power through a partnership with the New York Power Authority.
But until the partnership with Brookfield, the balance of power was bought through a third-party electricity generator, using a mix of greenhouse-gas-free and greenhouse-gas-emitting electricity resources. “So by changing that commitment, who we buy that balance of electricity from, to Brookfield Renewable, now it’s all hydro,” Ms. Powers said. “We are supporting hydro and that means that business has the opportunity to be successful. They have been a great partner to work with. They already have such a great local presence. That is a big part of what we are doing.”
Moreover, Ms. Powers said sustainability for the university includes more than just purchasing electricity that’s green, it also meant supporting local or, at least in Brookfield’s case, regional in its nature.
“We value that our new partnership with Brookfield Renewable provides renewable electricity that supports our local economy and will increase educational opportunities for our students,” she said.
The renewable power provided by Brookfield Renewable will contribute between 50 percent and 60 percent of Clarkson University’s total electricity.
The school still has some work to do in terms of natural gas use to reach its final goal, Ms. Powers said.
“We have a lot of natural gas. We do heat our building and we provide our students with hot water. That’s a necessary component of having an institutional facility. We’re not going to stop doing that, so natural gas is our biggest challenge,” Ms. Powers said. “So the next five years we will be working on natural gas in that it will be a consideration in heating our buildings and hot water more efficiently so we will need less fuel and thinking about where the fuel comes from options.”
Then there are the emissions the school can’t discontinue, through student travel, which is about eight percent of the school’s total emissions, she said.
“We send our students all over the place with semesters abroad, these three-week travel trips, athletics that they are going across the country and around the world,” she said. “We are not going to stop doing that . . . So what we have to do is create carbon offsets, invest in projects that sequester carbon, like forests and trees, and so we are working on projects locally, regionally and internationally.
The school has also been recognized as one of the 30 universities in the nation aiming for a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2025, she said.
“So we are amongst the leaders, certainly not the first, but our efforts are leading,” Ms. Powers said. “And I think as the type of institution that Clarkson is, it is very fitting to think about both the technical solutions as well as we still have to work on the sort of cultural and behavioral solutions, but that is an important part of changing our habits as well.”
