Clarkson graduate is first to wear traditional regalia to commencement

POTSDAM — Katsistohkwineh Chrissy S. Benedict from Akwesasne graduated from Clarkson University on May 13 and was the first person in its 127-year history to wear traditional regalia to the 2023 Commencement Ceremony. Chrissy Benedict is the daughter of Chris Benedict and Wennietanoron Oakes, and her brother Tsiorahkwahse Benedict is also a current Clarkson University Student. Also in attendance at the ceremony in support of Benedict were her grandparents, Thomas and Kathy Benedict and Daniel Oakes and Delinda McDonald, and her brother Aronhientha Benedict.
Benedict graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the School of Arts and Sciences. She started her post-secondary career path playing lacrosse at Siena College, but transferred to Clarkson University in the spring of 2022. During her time at Clarkson, she felt closer to home and family while completing her degree in psychology and playing lacrosse. Benedict assisted the women’s lacrosse team in the 2022 season and again in the 2023 season, even able to play attack on the lacrosse field, representing the Golden Knights with six goals and one assist.
On May 13, Benedict proudly wore traditional regalia in styled green and white while surrounded with friends and family in traditional dress. She is strongly supported by the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Office and especially Phillip White-Cree, Coordinator of Indigenous Community Support and Outreach. Other items of note at the May 2023 Clarkson University Commencement were the inclusion of the Haudenosaunee flag on the stage, a reading of the Clarkson University Land Acknowledgment by Phillip White-Cree, and representation of the Mohawk Council of Akwesanse by District Chief Edward Roundpoint.
The night before, on May 12, Chrissy was honored for being a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Distinguished Scholar at the Cultural Graduation Ceremony for the class of 2023, for her work in helping reactivate the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES) chapter at Clarkson University. Her friends and family were also in attendance at the Cultural Graduation Ceremony, including representation from the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne by District Sarah Lee Sunday-Diablo and the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council by Sub-Chief Benjamin Herne.
The next step for Chrissy Benedict is attending SUNY Plattsburgh for a Master’s degree in Social Work with the intention to further serve the community of Akwesasne in a professional capacity.
