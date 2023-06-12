Clarkson graduate is first to wear traditional regalia to commencement

Katsistohkwineh Chrissy S. Benedict from Akwesasne graduated from Clarkson University on May 13 and was the first person in its 127-year history to wear traditional regalia to the 2023 Commencement Ceremony. Clarkson University photo

POTSDAM — Katsistohkwineh Chrissy S. Benedict from Akwesasne graduated from Clarkson University on May 13 and was the first person in its 127-year history to wear traditional regalia to the 2023 Commencement Ceremony. Chrissy Benedict is the daughter of Chris Benedict and Wennietanoron Oakes, and her brother Tsiorahkwahse Benedict is also a current Clarkson University Student. Also in attendance at the ceremony in support of Benedict were her grandparents, Thomas and Kathy Benedict and Daniel Oakes and Delinda McDonald, and her brother Aronhientha Benedict.

Benedict graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the School of Arts and Sciences. She started her post-secondary career path playing lacrosse at Siena College, but transferred to Clarkson University in the spring of 2022. During her time at Clarkson, she felt closer to home and family while completing her degree in psychology and playing lacrosse. Benedict assisted the women’s lacrosse team in the 2022 season and again in the 2023 season, even able to play attack on the lacrosse field, representing the Golden Knights with six goals and one assist.

