POTSDAM — Danielle Whitham, a Clarkson University chemistry Ph.D student received a pipette grant from Hamilton Company. This grant covers $1,000 toward a new set of pipettes to be used for research and is intended to support higher education. It is awarded to teaching and research facilities each month.
Whitham’s research project is the identification of protein biomarkers in milk and serum from women with breast cancer and matched controls. She works in the Biochemistry and Proteomics Group from the Department of Chemistry & Biomolecular Science, led by Costel C. Darie, professor of Chemistry & Biomolecular Science.
“I had heard about this grant opportunity at the American Society for Biochemistry & Molecular Biology conference I recently attended in early April 2022 in Philadelphia, PA,” said Whitham. “I decided to apply for the grant, and was surprised to see that we were chosen to receive it. The new set of pipettes we receive will greatly benefit our lab.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.