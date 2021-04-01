Clarkson students win prizes in Regional Business Plan Competition

POTSDAM — Several Clarkson University student teams were awarded prize money on Friday at the ninth annual North Country Regional Business Plan Competition, hosted by Clarkson and coordinated by Clarkson Ignite.

The North Country Regional Business Plan Competition is one of the largest collegiate business plan competitions in the world. It is the only statewide collegiate business plan competition that is regionally coordinated and collaborative. Each team has 10 minutes to present and five minutes to answer questions from the judges. Since 2010, over 2,500 student teams have had an opportunity to pitch their ideas at the competitions.

This year’s virtual event included 32 teams registered from Clarkson University, SUNY College at Plattsburgh, Utica College, Paul Smith’s College, and St. Lawrence University. This competition is one of 10 regional competitions held throughout New York State for student teams to qualify for the state competition, which will be held virtually on May 7.

The following teams placed in the competition within ‘tracks’ specified by the New York State competition rules, receiving monetary awards of $500 for third place, $1,000 for second place, and $2,000 for first place. All first and second place teams are eligible to compete in the NYS competition in May.

Track: Software & Services

1st place — GrowMi, Clarkson University

2nd place — SOCIA, St. Lawrence University

3rd place — Neighbors Note, SUNY College at Plattsburgh

Track: AgTech & Food

1st place — Garden Guardian, Clarkson University

2nd place — Mels Delights, SUNY College at Plattsburgh

3rd place — Bookish Brew, Paul Smith’s College

Track: Consumer & Business Products

1st place — Memoberry, SUNY College at Plattsburgh

2nd place — SenseTech Solutions, SUNY College at Plattsburgh

3rd place — Aluminum Adirondack, Clarkson University

Track: Infrastructure, 1st Responder, & Defense

1st place — ANA Smart Safety, Clarkson University

2nd place — Palmer Technologies, Clarkson University

3rd place — Eagle Eye Drones, Clarkson University

Track: Education & Well-Being

1st place — Frasier’s, Paul Smith’s College

2nd place — Curious and Driven, SUNY College at Plattsburgh

3rd place — Triple D, Clarkson University

Judges for the event were: Dennis Danella — Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP; Eric Foster — High Peak Concepts, LLC; Joseph Visalli — Eastern NY Angels; Mark Cornett — Precise Biometrics Inc.; Mark Sperry — Sperry Energy/LC Drives; Melinda Little — Point Positive Inc.; Lenore VanderZee — SUNY Canton; Brooke Rouse — St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and Josh Parker — Parker Maple

Event sponsors were: NuMed Inc., Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP, Sperry Energy, Arconic, Point Positive Inc., The Shipley Center for Innovation.

