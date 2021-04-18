POTSDAM — Clarkson’s Institute for STEM Education (STEM Ed) has been awarded a New York State Education Department (NYSED) Smart Start grant through a partnership with St. Lawrence - Lewis BOCES. STEM Ed faculty will provide professional development for teachers with a focus on careers in computer and information technologies.
Led by Dr. Benjamin Galluzzo and Dr. Mary Margaret Small, the Student Preparation for Emerging Careers in Computer and Information Technology initiative will serve kindergarten through eighth-grade teachers in the St. Lawrence - Lewis BOCES region. With funding of approximately $100,000 annually for five years, the Institute will provide high-quality innovative professional development opportunities to increase teacher expertise and understanding of engineering, computer science, and educational technology so they can better prepare their students for successful careers and college.
Connections to recently adopted New York State K – 12 computer science and digital fluency standards will be highlighted through site visits to regional businesses so teachers can experience real-world engineering and computer application in action and gain an understanding of the impact of technology on workforce development. Opportunities will also be provided for participating teachers to interact with other Clarkson faculty and community business leaders. “These interactions will support the development of a community of practice,” said Dr. Small, “that will design technology-rich, cross-disciplinary learning experiences to support current and future regional workforce needs.”
Dr. Ben Galluzzo is Associate Professor and Associate Director, Institute for STEM Education, and Head of the Clarkson School. Dr. Mary Margaret Small is Educational Partnership Coordinator in the Institute for STEM Education. To learn more about the program, contact Dr. Small at mmsmall@clarkson.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.