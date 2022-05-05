Clarkson names new dean of David D. Reh School of Business

POTSDAM — Diego Nocetti has been named dean of the David. D. Reh School of Business at Clarkson University. He takes the position on July 1.
He has also been named the Elmer Gates ‘50 Professor of Innovative Business Culture. This endowed professorship was established in 2017 in recognition, appreciation and honor of the late Elmer Gates by his family.
Nocetti has been serving as the interim dean of the Reh School for the last year. In the past year, he has led strategic planning efforts and multiple initiatives in the areas of faculty advancement, curriculum innovation, student recruitment and alumni outreach. Nocetti has promoted transparent and data-driven decision processes, as well as an intentional approach to diversity, equity, and inclusive excellence within the Reh School of Business and beyond.
“As Clarkson continues to distinguish itself through innovative and high demand academic programs there is no question that the school will accelerate its excellence under Dean Nocetti’s leadership,” said Provost Hannigan in a prepared statement. “Dean Nocetti brings extraordinary vision and passion to this position and a collaborative spirit that will ensure that the Reh School will not only lead but partner to enhance Clarkson’s reputation and reach.”
Nocetti joined the Reh School of Business in 2006 after graduating with a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Memphis. He was named a full professor of economics and financial studies in 2017.
Nocetti is a renowned theorist in decision analysis. He has published more than 30 articles in leading scientific journals. His research has contributed to the understanding of both positive and normative aspects of risk-taking behavior and has informed public policy debates on a broad range of issues, including the willingness to pay to stop the spread of a pandemic, the appropriate discount rate to use in public projects, and the proper design of economic incentives to stimulate charitable giving.
Nocetti received the inaugural Reh School Research Award in 2016, and in 2012, Clarkson awarded Nocetti the John W. Graham Faculty Research Award “for outstanding research accomplishments by a young faculty member and promise of future achievements.”
Nocetti and his wife Luciana have one daughter, Isabella.
