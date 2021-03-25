POTSDAM — Clarkson University is once again offering in 2021 a Special Summer tuition price to help undergraduate students keep on track with their academic and career goals. Clarkson students and eligible undergraduate students from other higher education institutions are eligible for the special waiver. The special summer price ensures each student pays no more than $1,770 per three-credit course. Tuition is normally $5,313 for a three-credit course. The special summer tuition price is valid in summer 2021 only and is thanks to the generous support of alumni.
Clarkson students can view the summer course offerings in myCU on Friday, March 26th, and self-enroll directly beginning April 7th. Any student who has questions about tuition or financial aid can contact Student Administrative Services, sas@clarkson.edu and ask to speak to their SAS Specialist.
Students from other institutions should contact Cathy Avadikian, Director of University Advising at oua@clarkson.edu.
Financial aid officers will also work with all students on their aid plans.
More information on summer course offerings and session dates may be found by visiting the course catalog at: https://www.clarkson.edu/student-administrative-services-sas/course-descriptions-and-class-schedules. The course catalog will be continuously updated, so please check back often to find the course you are seeking or contact the appropriate academic department to request a course be offered.
“We first offered this price last summer and many students were able to take advantage of it to stay on track for degree completion. As we enter year two of a global pandemic we continue to work hard to do all we can to support our students as they endeavor to achieve their educational goals,” said Provost Robyn Hannigan.
