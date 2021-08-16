POTSDAM — Clarkson University has formed a unique partnership with the American Management Association International (AMA) to bring North Country community members career advancement opportunities.
AMA is an international, nonprofit educational organization with 95+ years of experience in training business professionals and organizations worldwide. When Clarkson community members sign up for a free AMA Individual Membership they will receive access to hundreds of free career development tools designed to give them the best training to develop their skills. All AMA courses offer continuing education units, key professional credentials and a 100% satisfaction guarantee.
“At Clarkson, we believe in cultivating skill sets and igniting mindsets to help everyone succeed in their careers. We are excited to offer this opportunity to our local communities to help new, mid-level and senior professionals build skills that will help them meet their career goals while also providing networking opportunities,” said Michael Walsh, executive director of Clarkson’s Beacon Institute and Engineering & Management Program. “This partnership with AMA is just one example of Clarkson’s growing workforce development and continuing education programs, which focus on academic and professional training to grow in-demand business and STEM job skills in the community.”
To access these free career development tools:
Sign up for a Free AMA Individual Membership using code LN3T.
Explore all the benefits of AMA Membership. Members are qualified to receive preferred membership pricing on all seminars/AMA courses.
Register for seminars using code XHLT. All seminars are delivered live online or in-person for added flexibility.
For more information, visit amanet.org/clarkson or contact Michael Walsh at mwalsh@clarkson.edu.
