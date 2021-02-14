POTSDAM — Clarkson University doctor of physical therapy students Emily Massey ’21 and Marissa DeAngelo ‘21 have received the Samuel B. Feitelberg Physical Therapy Endowed Fellowship for 2020-2021.
Massey, of Olivet, S.D., received her bachelor of science degree in health sciences from The University of South Dakota.
DeAngelo, of Brookfield, C.T., received her bachelor of science degree in health science/pre-physical therapy from Springfield College, in Springfield, Mass. in 2017, where she also competed as an all-around gymnast at the national collegiate level for four years.
“I am truly honored to receive this fund in honor of Professor Feitelberg and strive to be culturally inclusive in the field of physical therapy. I plan to use this fund for my final clinical rotation, in preparation for the licensure exam, and to attend my graduation ceremony. Thank you to the DPT faculty, my family, and my classmates for all of their support during my time at graduate school,” Massey said.
“Dr. Feitelberg’s Fellowship award will provide me with the support needed toward applying to Neurological PT residencies around the country. In addition, the opportunity to experience our nation’s differences in dealing with and adjusting to illness secondary to the current COVID virus is invaluable. I am very excited to be able to complete this part of my journey as a healthcare provider in the field of Physical Therapy and now as a frontline worker during the COVID 19 pandemic,” DeAngelo said.
Professor Vicki LaFay, Chair of the Physical Therapy Department said, “We are grateful to Professor Emeritus Samuel B. Feitelberg for his generous contribution, supporting our students’ professional growth and development during their final clinical education experiences. We are fortunate to have students who clearly share Dr. Feitelberg’s passion; Marissa and Emily are strong students with clear plans on how the fellowship funding will support that vision within the communities in which they will practice this semester and into their future clinical practice.”
Feitelberg Physical Therapy Endowed Fellowship was established by the first chair of Clarkson University physical therapy program, Professor Emeritus Samuel B. Feitelberg, who has a passion for promoting physical therapists to be culturally proficient in their professional and personal lives. The fellowship is awarded to Clarkson University doctor of physical therapy students in good standing to assist students to develop cultural proficiency through a variety of activities particularly clinical internships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.