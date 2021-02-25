POTSDAM — Clarkson University President Tony Collins has been named Chair of the Association of Independent Technological Universities . The AITU is an organization of leading private American technological universities and colleges whose mission is to play a vital role in securing the future of American competitiveness in the global marketplace.
“This is a critical time for institutions like Clarkson and our AITU peers to help our nation step-up STEM education across the country so students can develop scientific knowledge as well as analytical thinking and problem-solving skills. We join members of AITU to expand our K-12 outreach during this COVID-19 pandemic. Collectively, we need to advance knowledge and apply our expertise in science, technology and other areas of scholarship, research, and innovation that will serve our country and solve the issues our global community face today,” Mr. Collins said in a prepared statement.
Mr. Collins has served as Clarkson’s 16th president since 2003. He is a regional and national advocate for higher education — industrial partnerships that couple research discovery and engineering innovation with enterprise for commercialization and economic development with a focus on advancing sustainable energy solutions and environmental technology innovation. He is a member of New York’s Reimagining Education Task Force to assist schools and higher education institutions adopt technological innovations to open safely in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the emeritus chair of New York’s Commission for Independent Colleges and Universities. He also serves on the board of the Business Council of New York State.
The AITU Chair-elect is Laura Sparks of The Cooper Union, and the Past Chair is Laurie Leshin, of Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI).
Laura Sparks became the 13th president of The Cooper Union in 2017. Under her leadership, the institution is pursuing an ambitious plan to achieve full-tuition scholarships for all undergraduates; opening up new opportunities for experimentation at the intersections of engineering, architecture, and the arts; and elevating Cooper’s legacy as destination for civic engagement. President Sparks currently serves as a Trustee of New Yok’s Commission on Independent Colleges & Universities and previously served as a member of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s Advisory Board for Community Development, advising on issues of public safety, urban revitalization, and disaster preparedness.
The AITU was established in 1957. For more information visit https://theaitu.com/
