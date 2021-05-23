POTSDAM— Clarkson University President Tony Collins is among the featured panelists for 2021 Business and Education Forum hosted by the New York State Business Council. The virtual event, The Future of Talent Development, is being held on Wednesday.
Mr. Collins and other leaders in education, industry and government will join together to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the employment landscape, and where employers and employees go from here.
Collins and Marsha Pollard, the provost at Berkeley College, will serve on the panel called “How Colleges and Universities are Serving Adult Students.”
Other panels include Talent Development Innovations, and Supporting the Workforce via Childcare Infrastructure. The results of a Business Workforce Survey will also be released during the event.
You must be registered to attend, but you do not have to be a member of the Business Council to participate. For more information go to wdt.me/bized_forum.
