POTSDAM — Clarkson University Professor Ross Taylor, has been awarded Clarkson’s Lifetime Research Achievement Award.
The Lifetime Research Achievement Award is granted annually to recognize research by a tenured faculty member who is recognized internationally for a body of work that exemplifies the highest level of research accomplishment and has made a significant impact on their chosen field of study.
Taylor is the Liya Regel and Bill Wilcox Distinguished Professor of Engineering at Clarkson. He received his bachelor of science, master’s, and Ph.D. degree from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology.
Since joining Clarkson in 1980 the focus of the work of Taylor and his students has been on the development of better computer models for the simulation and design of distillation and absorption processes. A series of papers, co-authored with R. Krishnamurthy, H.A. Kooijman and others, starting in 1985 and continuing to this day, are regarded as seminal contributions. More than ten companies in the business of chemical process simulation have implemented a version of Taylor’s models. His computer-based models and methods have been used in the design of some of the largest chemical plants in the world.
He received the Computing and Chemical Engineering Award from the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) in 2004. An award for Outstanding Contributions to Separations Technology, this time from the Separations Division of the AIChE followed in 2007. In 2020 he was named a Fellow of the AIChE.
The book “Multicomponent Mass Transfer” authored by Taylor and R. Krishna, published by John Wiley & Sons in 1993, has won wide acclaim as an authoritative textbook on this subject and one that has changed the way mass transfer is taught.
