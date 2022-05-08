POTSDAM — Professor Elizabeth Podlaha-Murphy, chair of the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering in the Wallace H. Coulter School of Engineering at Clarkson University, was elected to serve as the next treasurer for the Electrochemical Society’s executive committee.
Podlaha-Murphy will serve as the treasurer for four years, and thus is a voting member of the Electrochemical Society (ECS) Board of Directors and Executive Committee, and as chair of the Finance Committee. She joined the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering as department chair and professor in August 2017. She has held positions as professor and associate professor of chemical engineering at Northeastern University, and associate/assistant professor at Louisiana State University in the Department of Chemical Engineering. She has served on numerous department and university committees and was the past chair of the Electrodeposition Division of the Electrochemical Society.
Podlaha-Murphy has made research contributions in the area of electrodeposition and electrochemistry, forwarding research on the understanding of kinetic-transport phenomena inherent to plating, creating more environmentally friendly electrodeposition processes, and in generating novel nanoscale structures of alloys and metal matrix composites for components in micro-and nano-size devices. She has been funded by a prestigious NSF CAREER award, and both single and multi-investigator NSF, NIH, DARPA, DOE and industrial grants. Outcomes of this research have been presented in over 90 peer-reviewed journals and proceeding papers including Nano Letters, Journal of the Electrochemical Society and Electrochimica Acta, as well as 130 scientific conference presentations, and 3 patents.
The Electrochemical Society was founded in 1902, in Philadelphia, Pa. The mission of the society is to advance theory and practice at the forefront of electrochemical and solid-state science and technology, and allied subjects.
For more information on the ECS, go to www.electrochem.org/.
