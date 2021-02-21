POTSDAM — Simona Liguori, an assistant professor of chemical engineering at Clarkson University has been appointed as an Associate Editor of the CEJ (Chemical Engineering Journal).
This international journal of research and development focuses on three aspects of chemical engineering: chemical reaction engineering, environmental chemical engineering, and materials synthesis and processing.
Liguori came to Clarkson in 2020. She received her Ph.D. and master of science degrees in chemical engineering from University of Calabria (Italy). She continued her research at the Institute on Membrane Technology (ITM-CNR) — the Italian National Lab — as a post-doctoral researcher and in 2014 joined Stanford University as a physical science research associate.
In 2016, she was appointed as a research assistant professor at the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering at Colorado School of Mines, and, in 2018, she continued her career at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the Department of Chemical Engineering, where she received a Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s Women’s Young Investigator Fellowship and Carbon Footprint Challenge Award.
Liguori’s research interests are focused on carbon-neutral energy production and carbon capture technology to power a sustainable future. To achieve the goals, she proposes an entirely new avenue for gas separations and catalytic reactions that break the linear scaling relations while addressing critically important environment needs demands. Particularly, her research focuses on the synthesis, development and application of smart membrane reactor, where the interactions between catalysis and separation lead to a process intensification allowing for clean energy conversion at milder operating conditions. Metals, alloys, nanoparticles, ceramics, nitrides and carbides comprise the toolkit of materials that can help change the energy landscape.
She has published more than 40 peer-reviewed papers resulting in an h-index of 23 and over 1500 citations, including Journal of Membrane Science, Environmental Science and Technology, Progress in Energy and Combustion Science, ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering, Environments, Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Research, and International Journal of Hydrogen Energy, among many other publications, book chapters and conference proceedings. She also holds two U.S. patents.
In 2020 she was named a fellow by the Research Corporation for Science Advancement (RSCA) for its new initiative Scialog: Negative Emissions Science, which is co-sponsored by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
