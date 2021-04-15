POTSDAM — Dr. Daryush (Dary) K. Aidun, Professor of Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering has been elected as a Fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (FASME). He was nominated by Dr. Goodarz Ahmadi, a Clarkson Distinguished Professor, and Robert H. Hill Professor of Mechanical Engineering.
The grade of fellow is conferred on ASME members to recognize their outstanding engineering achievements. To receive the honor, the candidate must have 10 or more years of active practice and at least 10 years of active corporate membership in ASME.
Aidun is also a Fellow of the American Welding Society (FAWS).
The grade as a Fellow of the AWS is based on the outstanding accomplishments and technical impact of the individual. Such accomplishments will have advanced the science, technology and application of welding.
Aidun is a licensed professional engineer (P.E.) in the field of metallurgy & materials engineering.
He concentrates his research in the areas of the weldability of dissimilar metals, solidification of metals under high G-conditions, and 3D printing of metals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.