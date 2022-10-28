Clarkson professor presents at conference in Italy

Professor Dana Barry gave a talk at an international conference about knowledge-based and intelligent information & engineering systems. Photo provided

POTSDAM — Clarkson Research Professor Dana Barry gave a talk at an international conference about Knowledge-Based and Intelligent Information & Engineering Systems. The event took place in Verona, Italy, in September.

Her presentation was titled Virtual Reality Enhances Active Student Learning. She described several of her student projects carried out in Second Life (SL), a virtual world where avatars (virtual people) represent us and carry out tasks on our behalf.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.