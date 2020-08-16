POTSDAM — Amber Stephenson, an assistant professor in Clarkson’s Health Care Management MBA program in the Reh School of Business, was recently invited to present to the U.S. Department of State International Visitor Leadership Program.
Stephenson spoke to leaders from Pakistan about gender inclusion practices in the U.S. workplace and the benefits of gender inclusivity. Her research investigates how we define ourselves by our organizations and professions as well as how women leaders experience gender bias. Stephenson and her collaborating partners recently published their research exploring how women leaders from four industries — healthcare, higher education, faith-based community nonprofits, and law — have experienced unconscious gender bias.
The International Visitor Leadership Program is the U.S. Department of State’s premier professional exchange program. Through short-term visits to the United States, current and emerging foreign leaders in a variety of fields experience this country firsthand and cultivate lasting relationships with their American counterparts. Professional meetings reflect the participants’ professional interests and support the foreign policy goals of the United States.
Since 1940, the IVLP, with the help of a dedicated network of community-based non-profit organizations, has introduced over 225,000 participants to communities throughout the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.