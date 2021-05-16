POTSDAM— Clarkson University Professor Devon Shipp has been awarded the Clarkson Award for Excellence in Research & Scholarship.
The Clarkson Award for Excellence in Research & Scholarship is granted annually to recognize research by a tenured faculty member who has had a significant impact on his or her chosen field of study.
Shipp has recently been recognized as a pioneering investigator by the journal Polymer Chemistry, a leading peer-reviewed journal in the polymer field published by the Royal Society of Chemistry (U.K.).
Professor Shipp has been at Clarkson since 1999. He was Chair of the Department of Chemistry and Biomolecular Science from 2015 until his appointment as CAMP Director in 2020. He is an internationally renowned scholar and student mentor, his research group has garnered multiple American Chemical Society research awards, a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship, and three Goldwater Scholarships. Shipp supports his discipline through service as an associate editor for the journals Polymer Reviews and the Australian Journal of Chemistry.
He was a Fulbright Scholar in Slovenia in 2015, hosted by the Slovenian National Institute of Chemistry and the Faculty of Chemistry and Chemical Technology at the University of Ljubljana. More information on his research can be found at https://www.clarkson.edu/people/devon-shipp.
