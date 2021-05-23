POTSDAM — Clarkson Professor of Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering Chunlei Liang recently was awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Grant to co-organize the 2021 virtual international symposium on high-order methods for computational fluid dynamics.
The goal of this symposium is to enable discussions among the international community of computational mechanics about pacing items of high-order methods for computational fluid dynamics. Computational fluid dynamics is a science that analyzes and solves problems involving fluid flows.
High-order methods in computational fluid dynamics still face challenges on various levels that prevent their widespread use. The focus of this symposium is on theoretical advances in numerical methods aimed at overcoming these challenges, as well as application demonstrations that stress the limits of high order and identify new challenges. The NSF support will cover the conference registration cost for over 20 presenters of the symposium.
The proposed international symposium will have strong technological and educational impacts. The symposium will promote scientific discussions among two different scientific communities (engineering CFD and computational mathematics) and potentially create new ideas and new collaborative opportunities. Attendees will also discuss the promise of quantum computing in this symposium. For more information about the symposium go to http://16.usnccm.org/MS_413.
