POTSDAM — Professor Farzad Mahmoodi received the 2022 Clarkson Lifetime Achievement in Research and Scholarship Award. This award is granted annually to a tenured faculty member who is recognized internationally for a body of work that exemplifies the highest level of research accomplishment and has made a significant impact on their chosen field of study.
Dr. Farzad Mahmoodi, the Joel Goldschein ‘57 endowed chair professor in supply chain management, is an internationally recognized scholar in the broad field of supply chain management. Establishing and leading one of the top supply chain management programs in the United States, Professor Mahmoodi is recognized as one of the most prolific individual researchers in the field and was recognized as one of the top 100 researchers globally. An extraordinary thought leader, Professor Mahmoodi’s research has transformed industry norms and has positioned Clarkson on a global stage.
Professor Mahmoodi has published over 100 research articles in a variety of leading journals, as well as edited books and conference proceedings, and has presented his research at numerous national and international conferences. He has received more than $2.5 million in external grant funding from organizations ranging from the National Science Foundation to public and private corporations. The quality of his scholarship is widely recognized in both the academic and business communities. He has also provided expert knowledge to numerous Fortune 500 and mid-size companies, as well as governmental agencies.
Professor Mahmoodi has held several leadership positions during his 33-year career at Clarkson, including the Directors of Graduate and Undergraduate Business Programs, Director of the Engineering & Global Operations Management Graduate Program, Associate Dean for Graduate & Executive Programs, and Director of the Global Supply Chain Management Executive Seminars- attended by hundreds of supply chain executives from 85 companies, including over 35 Fortune 500 companies.
He has been the recipient of numerous awards, including Clarkson University John W. Graham, Jr. Faculty Research Award, Clarkson University Distinguished Teaching Award, Clarkson University Student Association Outstanding Teaching Award, Professor of the Year- MBA Program (nine times), as well as several Faculty Leadership Awards.
