POTSDAM — Clarkson University Assistant Professor of Physics Dhara Trivedi has received a $200,000 National Science Foundation Engineering Research Initiation grant.
Her project, “Theory and Simulation of Photoexcitation Dynamics in 2-Dimensional Materials for Solar Energy Harvesting” will investigate two-dimensional materials for use in solar energy harvesting devices, and also provide insights to help improve their efficiency.
The project is designed to determine how specific properties of two types of two-dimensional materials enable the absorption of solar energy and will provide an atomistic-level description of photoexcitation dynamics.
“The project integrates the knowledge of material science, engineering, and computational physical chemistry. It will provide essential insights for optimal use of these planar materials in devices for solar energy harvesting, sensing, imaging and other advanced technologies,” Trivedi said.
The grant will also fund one Clarkson graduate student for two years and will provide research experiences for undergraduate students, giving them hands-on experience in the lab full-time.
“This is an exciting award for me and my research team,” Trivedi said. “It will improve our understanding of charge and energy generation and transport in planar nanoporous materials.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.