POTSDAM — Devon A. Shipp, a professor in the Department of Chemistry & Biomolecular Science and Director of the Center for Advanced Materials Processing (CAMP) at Clarkson University, has recently been recognized as a pioneering investigator by the journal Polymer Chemistry, a leading peer-reviewed journal in the polymer field published by the Royal Society of Chemistry (U.K.).
He was invited to submit an article to Polymer Chemistry as part of the Polymer Chemistry 2021 Pioneering Investigators collection. This collection gathers the very best work from mid-career researchers who have firmly established themselves in the field of polymer chemistry and continuously publish creative, innovative work. The 2021 Polymer Chemistry Pioneering Investigators were individually nominated by members of the journal Editorial and Advisory Boards, and previous Pioneering Investigators, in recognition of their achievements as pioneers of the field.
The paper reports their work on dynamic covalent exchange in polyanhydride materials. The exchange process, identified and studied by the Shipp group in collaboration with Prof. Patrick Mather of Bucknell University, enables self-healing, shape-memory and improved adhesive properties, and may find use in biodegradable biomedical devices. The paper was co-authored by graduate student Kelly Tillman and undergraduates Rebecca Meacham, Mikenzie Barankovich, Anne Rolsma, and Ana Witkowski. You can read the paper here: https://doi.org/10.1039/D0PY01267J
Shipp has been at Clarkson since 1999. He was Chair of the Department of Chemistry and Biomolecular Science from 2015 until his appointment as CAMP Director in 2020. He is an internationally renowned scholar and student mentor, his research has garnered multiple American Chemical Society research awards and three Goldwater Scholarships. Shipp supports his discipline through service as an associate editor for the journals Polymer Reviews and the Australian Journal of Chemistry.
He was a Fulbright Scholar in Slovenia in 2015, hosted by the Slovenian National Institute of Chemistry and the Faculty of Chemistry and Chemical Technology at the University of Ljubljana. More information on his research can be found at https://www.clarkson.edu/people/devon-shipp.
