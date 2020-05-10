Clarkson professor to be recognized Chontosh family welcomes daughter Ellis, Klock greet new baby girl

POTSDAM — Ross Taylor, the Liya Regel and Bill Wilcox Distinguished Professor of Chemical Engineering at Clarkson University, has been elected to the grade of Fellow of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), a professional organization with more than 60,000 members in 110 countries.
AIChE was founded in 1908 to provide leadership in advancing the chemical engineering profession. Chemical engineers are at the forefront of developing products useful to mankind while assuring the safe and environmentally sound manufacture, application and disposal of chemical products. AIChE members are also working to develop technically viable, commercially feasible and environmentally and socially sustainable solutions.
The grade of Fellow is a special category of AIChE membership that identifies and honors members who made a meaningful impact on the chemical engineering profession.
Taylor received his bachelor of science, master’s, and Ph.D. degree from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology.
He is the author or co-author of more than 70 refereed journal articles and has been an invited speaker at many institutions and international meetings. He is a co-author (with R. Krishna of the University of Amsterdam) of the textbook Multicomponent Mass Transfer. He coauthored ChemSep (with Harry Kooijman) a software package for simulating multicomponent separation processes, which features a mass transfer rate based column simulation model. This package has been used in over 60 educational institutions around the world, as well as in industry.
Taylor’s research interests are in the areas of multi-component mass transfer, separation process simulation, and engineering applications of computer algebra.
He has been recognized by AIChE’s Computing and System Technology Division with their Computing and Chemical Engineering Award and by the Separations Division for outstanding contributions to separation technology. In 2017 Taylor and Kooijman shared the CAPE-OPEN award “for their pioneering and unflinching efforts to develop CAPE-OPEN to a successful business opportunity.”
POTSDAM — Nikki and Joseph Chontosh are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Lucille Wright Chontosh on May 3, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital and delivered by Dr. Batich.
Lucille joins sisters Abrial, 15, and Aeris, 4.
Maternal grandparents are Rosa and Jim Daggett. Paternal grandparents are Julie and Joseph Chontosh.
RUSSELL — Bridget Ellis and Brandon Klock are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Briella May Klock on April 8, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital and delivered by Dr. Peter Dargie.
Maternal grandparents are Melissa Hadfield and Kenneth Hadfield. Paternal grandfather is Orson Klock.
