POTSDAM — Four Clarkson University faculty members with expertise in environmental management and governance of the St. Lawrence River watershed will be part of the upcoming virtual “The North Country Art, Land and Environment Summit.”
In September and October, community members from the St. Lawrence Watershed, Haudenosaunee Territory, plan to come together in this online series to discuss sustainable and regenerative solutions for the climate crises.
The Clarkson professors and others will dialogue with other regional environmental and community leaders of Akwesasne and elsewhere in the region about issues related to water quality, food production, environmental justice, and the collective future under climate change.
“We look forward to hearing and learning from the perspectives of watershed stewards, community members and activists, and artists about our common water resources and the environment and people it supports,” says Dean of Arts & Sciences and Professor of Biology Langen.
Associate Professor of Civil & Environmental Engineering Shane Rogers will serve as a panelist in “ Rivers, Water & Life” on September 9 at 6:30 p.m.
“The Environmental Future of the St. Lawrence Watershed” will be moderated by Associate Professor of Political Science Stephen Bird on September 30 at 6:30 p.m. Professor and Chair of Biology Michael Twiss and Langen, among others, will serve as panelists.
The full schedule and more information can be found at nocoenvironment.org.
The events will take place virtually, and will be streamed live by the Weave News (weavenews.org) and Extinction Rebellion (youtube.com/channel/UCYThdLKE6TDwBJh-qDC6ICA).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.