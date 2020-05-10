POTSDAM —Clarkson University ranks fourth nationally in the percentage of its undergraduate enrollment signed up to vote through TurboVote, between Jan. 1 and April 29, according to TurboVote.
10.8 percent of Clarkson’s undergraduate enrollment has signed up to vote via TurboVote.
Clarkson University Student Association sponsors TurboVote for the Clarkson community. This resource allows citizens to easily register to vote online, verify or update voter registration information, request an absentee ballot form, and sign up for text and/or email election reminders. All of these resources are available to the Clarkson community free of charge through CUSA’s sponsorship.
