BEACON — Nearly 20 years after Clarkson University’s Beacon Institute for Rivers and Estuaries opened its doors as a research and education institute on the banks of the Hudson River, the Institute’s facilities on Dennings Point are to be dramatically expanded.
With the impending construction of the Beatrice G. Donofrio Environmental Education Complex through the support of the Donofrio family in memory of their mother, Beatrice G. Donofrio, a world-class education and research facility in Beacon will become a reality. This new complex will emphasize academic innovation, research, enhance partnerships, and include all stages of the K-12 experience to educate and inspire the next generation of STEM professionals.
In addition, the Donofrio family has created the Beatrice G. Donofrio Science Teaching Fellowship, a program whose mission is to support annual semester-long faculty residencies in Beacon, to reach students in Beacon and beyond with learning in physical science, and to develop and deliver STEM enrichment and outreach to students and schools in and around Beacon.
Dennings Point is a 64-acre peninsula jutting into the Hudson River and part of the Hudson Highlands State Park of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Since 2003, OPRHP and the Beacon Institute have maintained a unique and valuable partnership on Dennings Point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.