Clarkson’s communication degree undergoes name change

POTSDAM — As current media trends continue to evolve, Clarkson University is transforming along with them. That is why Clarkson’s Bachelor’s in Communication degree will now evolve to a Bachelor’s in Communication, Media and Design. The new name aligns with the careers Clarkson alumni in the field are pursuing and with the wider portfolio of faculty strengths at the University.
Industries within nearly every sector need an experienced workforce capable of creating, editing, translating and disseminating information on a variety of expanding platforms. That makes the Communication, Media & Design curriculum and majors in high demand.
“Students who are interested in digital video, social media, graphic and interactive design, user experience design, and content creation across multiple mediums would be very successful in this major,” said Darryl Scriven, Dean of the School of Arts & Sciences.
Clarkson graduates in this program go on to a wide variety of careers that span industries and disciplines, from web development and marketing firms to social media and film production studios.
In addition to the degree name change, a new Department Chair has been named. Professor Johndan Johnson-Eilola will be taking over as the current Department Chair, Professor Jason Schmitt, is transitioning into a new role in the School of Arts & Sciences as Associate Dean of Strategic Development and Recruiting.
Professor Johnson-Eilola has been at Clarkson since 2000 and teaches courses in sound design, typography, and information design.
