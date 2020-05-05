POTSDAM — A total of 7,128 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the city of Houston and Harris County, with 144 dying of the respiratory disease as of Tuesday.
And one of those deaths has hit close to home in the north country.
Clarkson University’s Herman L. Shulman, 98, died on April 28, after contracting the novel coronavirus in Houston, where he had lived since 2010.
Born in the Bronx, Mr. Shulman graduated from Stuyvesant High School in 1939, and his interest in science took him to the City College of New York, where he completed an undergraduate chemical engineering program in 1942.
After working for General Motors formulating the paint for torpedo bombers used during World War II, Mr. Shulman married his high school sweetheart, Florence Israel. Florence died at the couple’s Houston retirement community in 2013.
Mr. Shulman arrived at Clarkson as a University of Pennsylvania graduate in 1948, joining the department of chemical engineering as an assistant professor. During his 40 years working at Clarkson, he held leadership positions in his department and retired in 1988 as the university’s executive vice president.
“He was a tremendous leader for decades at Clarkson, and his impact is still being felt here to this day,” President Anthony G. Collins told the campus community Monday. “His legacy will live on for years to come.”
That legacy includes his role in helping establish Clarkson’s graduate school with doctorate programs, managing the team that built the Clarkson Inn, and leading the 1983 team that provided each first-year student with a Zenith Z-100 desktop personal computer, making Clarkson the first college in the country to provide them.
In 1955, Mr. Shulman was a founding member of Congregation Beth El, at 81 Market St. in Potsdam, serving as the temple’s president in 1963.
“Dad was extraordinarily patient,” Mr. Shulman’s daughter Nancy L. Weigel, of Pearland, Texas, told the Times. “I never saw him lose his temper.”
Nancy said she remembers her father as “extremely logical and logics-driven,” adding that, as a child, she had a good chance of getting what she wanted if she presented him a logical argument.
A professor of molecular and cellular biology at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Nancy said her father encouraged her to pursue chemistry and biochemistry and attend a top university “at a time that most fathers would not have devoted time to teaching a daughter science.”
In 1973, Mr. Shulman was instrumental in establishing Clarkson’s chapter of the Society of Women Engineers, the first SWE chapter in New York.
Dana J. Weigel, Mr. Shulman’s granddaughter, said her grandfather helped usher her through the college application and selection process, after she was awarded a math honor from the SWE in high school and began thinking more seriously about becoming an engineer.
“When I was a kid, I knew he was an engineer, but I had no idea what an engineer did,” Dana said. “I thought maybe it had something to do with trains.”
Now the manager of the NASA International Space Station Vehicle Office and formerly a flight director for mission control, Dana has worked as a NASA engineer in varying capacities for nearly 27 years.
Calling from League City, Texas, this week, Dana described her grandfather as humble, and someone who had a “breadth and depth” of life experience from multidisciplinary professional endeavors and sustained community involvement.
“I think he would want me to continue to grow and challenge myself,” Dana said. “He’d want me to continue to try new things and set new goals — maybe putting someone on Mars.”
Mr. Shulman’s son, Richard, of Seattle, said his dad was a “no-drama” guy.
“While he was a great technical man and had a real vision for STEM education, his most valuable talent was understanding human nature and the best way to get the most of people,” Richard said. “He always had to deal with a group of people who all thought they were the smartest person in the room.”
After Mr. Shulman broke his hip in October, Richard said he moved from his independent living apartment to a post acute-care facility. Nurses and staff assisted with most daily functions Mr. Shulman had previously done himself, and Richard said his father didn’t take too well to “doing everything in his daily life on someone else’s timetable.”
“He quickly figured out that the best way forward was to charm the aides and cooperate with their every request,” Richard said, adding that his father was affectionately known as “Mr. Herman.”
Memorial services will be private, and Mr. Shulman’s family has asked that donations be made to Clarkson’s student emergency relief fund in his memory.
Information about the university’s COVID-19 Student Emergency Fund can be found online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.