POTSDAM — The Clarkson University David D. Reh School of Business has maintained its business accreditation by AACSB International — the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.
AACSB Accreditation is the hallmark of excellence in business education and has been earned by fewer than five percent of the world’s business programs. Today, there are only 862 business schools in 56 countries and territories that maintain AACSB Accreditation.
Interim Dean Augustine Lado is proud of the achievements of the students, faculty, alumni and staff, who are responsible for the school’s reputational excellence recognized by AASCSB.
“The Reh School of Business was recognized for maintaining its high standards in business education, its strengths in student internship programs, career placement, interdisciplinary and experiential learning on a global stage, and our faculty engagement with corporate partners,” Dean Lado said in a press release from the college.
“We showed the visiting peer review team from AACSB our continued commitment to innovation, impact and engagement in our undergraduate and graduate degree programs. I want to sincerely thank everyone for their hard work and dedication.”
TIME Magazine calls Clarkson one of the Best Colleges for Your Money. Clarkson is also the first-place winner for National Model Undergraduate Program in Entrepreneurship Education, by the U.S. Association of Small Business and Entrepreneurship. Clarkson’s supply chain management program has been ranked in the Top 20 in the nation for the last 16 years by U.S. News & World Report.
Clarkson is among the top 10 four-year colleges in the nation adding the most value to student earnings potential, according to value-added college rankings from the Brookings Institution, which look at colleges’ direct contributions to alumni salaries. The report says that getting your degree from Clarkson University can increase your earnings by 42 percent, putting this research university in the top 10 ROIs nationwide.
To learn more about Clarkson University’s David D. Reh School of Business visit http://www.clarkson.edu/business.
