POTSDAM — Graduate students applying to Clarkson University’s David D. Reh School of Business programs over the next year won’t have to submit their test scores.
In the spring of 2020, Clarkson implemented a “test-optional” policy for fall 2021 undergraduate admissions, due to COVID-19.
“We want to ensure that everyone has access to our programs and we continue to support the goals of the students and working professionals we serve,” said Josh LaFave, Director of the Graduate Business Programs for Clarkson’s David D. Reh School. “Aside from this, we have made some additional changes to our application requirements to further streamline the process and save time for our applicants. For additional information, visit clarkson.edu/graduate-admissions/reh-business-requirements,” LaFave said.
These changes are for the immediate entry into any of the following programs:
Residential MBA (Flexible One - Two Year program)
Online MBA
Healthcare MBA
MS, Supply Chain Management
MS, Healthcare Data Analytics
MS, Clinical Leadership
