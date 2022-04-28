Clarkson senior helps design new medical instruments

POTSDAM — Clarkson University student Monica Bomze in conjunction with Dr. Carl Nelson from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, recently presented research for a new instrument to be used for minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery.
Bomze, who was tasked with the verification of the feasibility of the new instrument, presented her findings at the Design of Medical Devices Conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her findings are to be published in the upcoming ASME Journal of Medical Devices as part of the conference proceedings.
MILS is a surgical technique in which a thin, camera-equipped surgical device is inserted into the abdomen or pelvis through one or more small incisions. These procedures result in less infections, scarring, or pain.
Bomze worked with Dr. Nelson at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln through a Research Experiences for Undergraduates program funded by the National Science Foundation. The research she worked on with Dr. Nelson was called “The Experimental Validation and Design Refinement of a Disposable, Articulated, Surgical Instrument.” She performed experiments, mathematical modeling, analysis, and design to complete here research. Bomze chose this project to apply the technical knowledge and skills she gained at Clarkson toward something impactful and fulfilling.
“I love engineering and problem solving,” she said. “I wanted to use that to help others.”
Bomze said that her research challenged her due to the independent nature of her work. She learned to trust herself, even when everything didn’t go as planned. Progress was presented weekly for the biomedical engineering program. When progress turned to failure, Bomze realized that it still kept her on the track of discovery.
At the conference, Bomze gave a podium presentation of her findings in the Advances in Surgical Tools session, which was followed by a question-answer session. Her work was also chosen to compete in the Five Minute Pitch competition where the surgical tool was presented as a feasible commercial product to prominent companies in the medical device industry.
The conference was not only a great introduction in presenting research but an opportunity to learn about advances in the field of medical devices. Bomze noted that learning about the different processes and challenges experienced by the other researchers was a valuable experience, and that valuable findings could be made at many levels of experience and education.
Bomze said that as a graduating senior, “speaking to professionals in [her] field of interest provided insight into what [her] experiences could look like, as well as how the future of the industry is being shaped.”
Bomze is a Mechanical Engineering major with a minor in Robotics and will be graduating this Spring. She says the experience helped solidify that this is the field she wants to pursue as a career.
