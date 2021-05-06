OGDENSBURG — Clarkson University students are designing a bridge for the city’s Fort de la Présentation site.
The fort is on Van Rensselaer Point and includes a peninsula that was built in the early 1900s for a ferry dock. The peninsula was later cut into by a former property owner, forming an island at the end.
“The point has the best views of the St. Lawrence River,” Fort de la Présentation Association President Barbara O’Keefe said in a prepared statement. “Access to it has been an objective but not achievable currently since as a non-profit our funds are limited.”
In 2019, Clarkson Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering Instructor Ron Buckingham approached Mrs. O’Keefe about a possible project for his students, and she suggested a bridge for the site.
“The annual Founder’s Weekend re-enactment is the highlight of the summer season,” Mr. Buckingham said. “I’m very sympathetic to the fort so I reached out to the fort association to see if my students could do anything.”
Two teams of Clarkson University students are designing a 20- to 40-foot-long by 8-foot-wide pedestrian bridge to give visitors access to the island at the end of the peninsula.
A team of civil engineering students developed a preliminary design for a steel bridge. Another team of mechanical engineering students designed a wooden bridge.
“About two weeks ago, both teams presented their ideas to the fort association,” Mr. Buckingham said. “The fort association is very happy about this, but it’s really all about money. If there was an infinite amount of money we could just build a steel bridge, but the wooden bridge is more appealing because it would be less expensive and was something the students could build themselves.”
The mechanical engineering students plan on building the wooden bridge on campus and then transporting it in pieces to the site for installation within one to two years, if the project gets approved by the Fort de la Présentation Association.
Mrs. O’Keefe noted in a prepared statement that the association will be able to seek grant funding now that they have plans for the bridge.
“The association has big plans for the site,” Mr. Buckingham said. “They are taking steps to make the Ogdensburg area more appealing for tourists and residents. It’s all really a part of the bigger picture, it’s one of the nicest pieces of real estate in New York state.”
