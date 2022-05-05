Clarkson, SUNY Potsdam receive National Security Agency grant for summer research

POTSDAM — Guangming Yao, associate professor of mathematics at Clarkson University and SUNY Potsdam Mathematics Professor Joel Foisy have been awarded a nearly $94K grant from the National Security Agency to fund their Research Experiences for Undergraduates program for Summer 2022. Projects defined by the four faculty members from Clarkson and SUNY Potsdam’s mathematics departments will enable undergraduate students with mathematics and statistics backgrounds to perform cross-disciplinary research through this grant.
The students will work on one of the four following projects:
Links in embedded graphs (Joel Foisy, Professor, SUNY Potsdam)
Numerical solutions to high-dimensional stochastic differential equations (Guangming Yao, Associate Professor, Clarkson University)
Using Comorbidities, Demographic, and Socioeconomic Data to Predict Onset of Rheumatoid Arthritis (Sumona Mondal, Associate Professor, Clarkson University)
Hybrid inpainting method (Prashant Athavale, Assistant Professor, Clarkson University)
While in Potsdam, the students work in groups of three to four with a faculty advisor from Clarkson or SUNY Potsdam. The eight-week program provides 9 students with a $4,500 stipend, and free on-campus housing and travel expenses. The students work together on original unsolved math problems, present their results to their peers and at conferences, and often assist in writing peer-reviewed publications.
“The program was online but we are excited to run the program in person this year. We will have nine REU participants supported by NSA, one supported by the SUNY Potsdam CSTEP program who will be working with Prof. Joel Foisy, and two self-funded students from Mexico who will be working with me,” said Professor Yao.
To learn more about the REU, go to www.potsdam.edu/academics/AAS/depts/math/summer-reu-program-award-pending.
