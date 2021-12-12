POTSDAM — Clarkson University alumnus Michael “Mike” Ryan ‘85, founder and CEO of SpiceCSM, will speak at Clarkson University’s December Recognition Ceremony on Dec. 18.
The university holds a special December ceremony for graduates who are not planning to return for the May commencement. Mike, who earned a bachelor of science degree in industrial distribution from Clarkson in 1985, will address students and their families.
Mr. Ryan is founder and CEO of Potsdam-based SpiceCSM, which is the first to combine a modern Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), a Low Code Application Platform (LCAP) and highly configurable Universal User interface (UUI) into one platform creating a future proof Customer Data Platform at scale.
The platform is used by businesses, healthcare providers, insurance companies and municipalities.
A recreational futurist across multiple industries, he and the SpiceCSM Team have spent the last decade applying technology advances to customer-facing problems in order to create great outcomes for both employees and customers. This led to the commercialization of the award-winning SpiceCSM and a recent patent application
Prior to SpiceCSM, Mr. Ryan served as executive vice president of sales and marketing at Message Secure Corp. Mike grew the company from a start-up with fewer than 20 clients to a growth stage company with over 400 clients that was acquired by Perimeter Internet Security in 2007.
Previously, Mr. Ryan founded a business development firm, North Bay Technology Development, helping entrepreneurs accelerate the growth trajectory of their firms. He served as director of business development and Eastern Operations with DDI, the fastest growing and most profitable quick-turn contract manufacturer of its time. He has held senior, new market and business development roles at Cuplex, Inc., AeroDDL, and Rogers Corp.
Mr. Ryan worked in admissions during his undergraduate career at Clarkson. He and his wife, Mary Beth Medve Ryan, Clarkson Class of ‘85, worked as alumni admission counselors for many years after graduation. He was the recipient of the Peter E. Kruells Memorial Award while on campus and received the Woodstock award at his 10th Reunion where he and his wife chaired the Class Giving Committee. He was a vocal participant in the name change for Industrial Distribution to Engineering & Management. Born in Rome and Massena respectively and having met during their freshman year, Mike and Mary Beth have deep north country roots and are excited about all the future holds.
